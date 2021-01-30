Carol Miller-Harkins, age 81, formerly of Gray, TN, but for the last three years a resident of Governor’s Bend Assisted Living Facility in Erwin, passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021. Carol was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Kyle (Jid) Miler, in 1996.
Carol was born in Little Rock, Arkansas in 1939, while her father, Dr. Richard A. Harkins, was in med school. Her mother, Covelle G. Harkins, graduated from Oklahoma Baptist University.
Carol was a graduate of the University of Oklahoma, where she was a Tri-Delt Sorority Sister. She received a Bachelor’s Degree in speech therapy. After her first position within a public school system, she accepted a position with the US government dependent school system, where she taught in Guam and in Germany. While in Europe Carol met Kyle Miller, an officer with the NSA. They were married in London.
While on special assignment as head of the Special Education Department of the US dependent’s high school in Munich, Germany, Carol changed her career. She became a Public Information Officer for the US Army. Upon returning to the US she became the Chief of the US Navy Senior Speaker’s Bureau at the Pentagon. After her retirement in 2003, she moved to Tennessee, and settled in Gray, TN.
Carol was a member of Munsey Memorial Methodist Church, and enjoyed hiking and biking with her senior friends. Carol loved Jonesborough, and spent a lot of time there with various lady friends.
No services will be held at this time as Carol Miller-Harkins’ wish was to be cremated.
This obituary was loving wrote by Carol Miller-Harkins’ friend.
