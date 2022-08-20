JOHNSON CITY - Carol Ann (Sherwood) Launt, 88, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away at the Johnson City Medical Center, in Johnson City, Tennessee, on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Carol was born in Smithers, West Virginia, to the late Terrence Roberson Delay Sherwood and Cecile Mildred Eppling Sherwood.
In addition to West Virginia, Carol was also a native of Houston, Texas. However, she had lived in Johnson City, Tennessee, for the past 18 years. Carol joined the United States Air Force where she served for over three years; and after receiving her Bachelor’s degree in home economics from West Virginia Tech, she joined the United States Navy serving as an officer for over four years. After leaving her military career, Carol enjoyed being a “domestic engineer,” and also did some bookkeeping. She was a Christian woman and a member of Crossroads Christian Church in Gray, Tennessee. She loved reading, watching murder mystery shows, and she really loved to yell while watching sports. She also enjoyed traveling and had even visited all fifty states.
In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband, William Harrison Launt; and all of her siblings including four brothers, Terrence Sherwood, James Sherwood, John David Sherwood, & Dempsey Sherwood; and one sister, Doris Sherwood.
Those left to cherish Carol’s memory include her daughter, Rebecca Launt Sapp, and husband David; two granddaughters, Renay Joplin, and husband Jeff, & Ellyn Treadway, and husband Ben; two great-grandchildren, Frankie & Isabelle Treadway; as well as many dear friends at her church and several nieces and nephews.
The family will be honoring Carol with a memorial service to be held at Crossroads Christian Church, located at 1300 Suncrest Dr, Gray, TN 37615, on August 26, 2022. Receiving of friends will begin at 1:00 pm and last until the service begins at 3:00 pm. Officiating the service will be Rev. Clint Andrews.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Carol’s name to the Crossroads Christian Church.