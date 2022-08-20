JOHNSON CITY - Carol Ann (Sherwood) Launt, 88, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away at the Johnson City Medical Center, in Johnson City, Tennessee, on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Carol was born in Smithers, West Virginia, to the late Terrence Roberson Delay Sherwood and Cecile Mildred Eppling Sherwood.

In addition to West Virginia, Carol was also a native of Houston, Texas. However, she had lived in Johnson City, Tennessee, for the past 18 years. Carol joined the United States Air Force where she served for over three years; and after receiving her Bachelor’s degree in home economics from West Virginia Tech, she joined the United States Navy serving as an officer for over four years. After leaving her military career, Carol enjoyed being a “domestic engineer,” and also did some bookkeeping. She was a Christian woman and a member of Crossroads Christian Church in Gray, Tennessee. She loved reading, watching murder mystery shows, and she really loved to yell while watching sports. She also enjoyed traveling and had even visited all fifty states.

