Carol June Rice, age 75, was called to her Heavenly home April 7, 2022.
Carol, a native of Erwin, TN, spent her career teaching K-12 as well as serving as librarian in the Unicoi County school system. She had a love for knowledge and teaching. Her education includes many certificates and degrees among them a Bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Development, a Master's of Library Science and a Specialist in Education degree.
Carol was a member of the Central Church of Christ. Her hobbies included gardening, cooking, and hosting her grandchildren.
Carol is preceded in death by her father Albert Mathes, husband Gary Lee Rice, daughter Millie Rice, and two brothers: Michael Mathes and Phillip Mathes.
She is survived by her mother Juanita Mathes of Unicoi, TN, her children, Heather Anderson of Johnson City, TN, Rachel Whitson of Knoxville, TN, Mary Chandler, Timothy Rice, and Andrew Rice of Erwin, TN, grandchildren, Aurora Whitson, Trevor Rice, Dylan Rice, Violet Whitson, and Leah Chandler and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Her family will have a private graveside memorial.
In lieu of flowers please donate to St Jude's Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
