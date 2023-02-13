May 3rd, 1938 – February 10th, 2023

Carol Jean (Taylor) Yonkey shuffled off this mortal coil to be with her Lord and Savior on February 10th, 2023, after nearly 85 years of a very full and exciting life with her family by her side.

