JONESBOROUGH - Carol Jane Breuel (Parker), 56, of Jonesborough, passed away December 6, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 29, 1965 in Seneca, South Carolina the daughter of the late Howard and Donna Parker. She met her forever love Kevin Breuel, in Clemson, South Carolina and they were married June 2, 1990.
Carol and Kevin lived in Morgantown, West Virginia until they moved to Johnson City, Tennessee in 1991. Carol received a Bachelor of Science degree from East Tennessee State University in 1996, specializing in early childhood education. Carol had a special gift in her ability to connect with children and make each one of them feel as if they were the most important person in the room. She was blessed to be able to use this gift for many years at Sulphur Springs Elementary School until she started her courageous fight with Ovarian Cancer in 2019.
Carol also had a fierce passion of love for family and friends. Carol’s proudest achievement was becoming a mother to her two beautiful children, Parker and Lexie Breuel. Her gentle nature, kind heart and endless love left a lasting impression on everyone she met leaving them feeling better and blessed for knowing her. Carol also enjoyed her time with her two fur babies Lilly and Gracie. It is with deep sorrow of the family to lay such a loved soul to rest. Carol will be heavily missed by many and never forgotten.
Carol is preceded in death by her Father: Howard Parker, Mother: Donna Parker, Nephew: Nolan Morgan and Father and Mother-in-Law: Jerry and Dee Breuel.
Carol is survived by her husband Kevin Breuel of Jonesborough, TN, her two Children: Parker of Knoxville, TN and Lexie Breuel of Jonesborough, TN, Sisters: Susan Morgan of Pendleton, SC and Emily (Leck) Morgan of Pendleton, SC, Brother: Bryant Parker of Seneca, SC, Sister-in-Law Kelly Hartel (Bill) of Potosi, MO, Nieces: Neely (Jordan) Higginbothom and their little ones: Zaylee and Raiden of Pendleton, SC , Kari Hartel (Brandon Chazelle) of St Louis, MO, Sagan Pluth (Dustin) of St Louis, MO, nephews Craig Hartel of Farmington, MO and John (Handley) Hartel of St Louis, MO.
The family will receive friends at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. The funeral service will begin at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 11:00 AM. A Graveside service will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Pastor Marty McKee will be officiating.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sulphur Springs Elementary School.
