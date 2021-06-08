BLOUNTVILLE - A celebration of life will be held for Carol Heimbach of Blountville, Tennessee, on June 12, 2021, from 1:00 until 4:00 at Bethany Presbyterian Church, 5825 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport, TN. Carol went home to be with the Lord in March of 2020.
A service in the sanctuary will be followed by a visitation reception in the fellowship hall of the church where family and friends may drop in for a time of food, fellowship, and reminiscing.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association or the Anne Graham Lotz Ministry.
The family would like to thank Bethany Presbyterian Church and East Tennessee Funeral Home for their valuable assistance.
East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Carol Heimbach.