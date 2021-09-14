Carol Horton Morrell, 88, of Fall Branch, passed into Heaven on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at her home. Carol served the Lord her entire life. She attended Glenwood Baptist Church, Indian Springs Baptist Church, and First Baptist Church in Erwin. Carol was currently a member of Lovelace Baptist Church, where she was a member of the choir, played the piano and organ. In later years she served as the choir director. Carol had worked at Sears and also had owned and operated Carol’s Florist in the Indian Springs Community. Her last job was working as a florist and owner and operator of Mountain View Florist in Erwin. Carol will be dearly missed by all. She was an excellent cook, painter, and an accomplished cake decorator.
Carol is preceded in death by her Husband, Jim Morrell; her parents, Lloyd and Ruth Horton; sister, Donna Horton; and several cousins.
Survivors include her two sons, Rev. Rick Morrell and wife Jean, and Don Morrell and wife Teresa; four grandchildren, Jennifer Erickson and husband Chris, Jamie Morrell, Crystal Lawrence, and Rick Morrell; two great-grandchildren; one Godchild, Leighann Hunt; special niece, Brenda Morrell; three cousins, Jeff Macelrath, Johnny Flynn and wife Phyllis and Nancy Carter.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Avalon Hospice for the excellent care that they had given to Carol.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, September 17, 2021, at 1pm at Lovelace Baptist Church with Rev. Allen Brummitt officiating. Graveside services will follow in Lovelace Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
