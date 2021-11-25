"You are the light of the world"
"The light shines in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it."
Carol Gardner Transou, a teacher and leader, has died. Her teaching career included 25 years at Johnson City‘s Science Hill High School. She was 1987 Tennessee Teacher of the Year. In 1990 she received a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities for study of the Vietnam War. In addition to high school studies this led to evening sessions with Vietnam veterans, which were times of mutual appreciation and continuing friendships.
She could relate positively to a variety of people: one former student said recently that he was known as a problem, but Carol knew him in a new way. She corresponded with friends in Europe and Asia. At The American Church in Paris, she was the obvious choice to introduce the city to the varied delegates of the Association of International Churches in Europe and the Middle East. She was recruited by school officials to go to the deep South for racial justice and reconciliation. She was an enthusiastic member of the Nashville Women‘s Cotillion Club, of the Fortnightly Book Club, and of the Mountain View Garden Club. And then there are happy couples who know her as 'match maker'.
She was born in Nashville in 1936, grew up in Brentwood, and attended Nashville public schools. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Lindenwood University in Saint Charles, MO. At Vanderbilt she did graduate studies as a Woodrow Wilson (now Teacher and Scholar) Fellow. She studied at American University, Converse College, and East Tennessee State University.
She was a member of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, of the Philosophers Class, the Monday Evening Book Circle, and the Commission on Church and Society. For several years she served in the Holston Conference Commission on the Status and Role of Women. She was active in the ETSU Wesley Foundation Ministry and was director and playwright of the drama program.
At The American Church in Paris she supported the Philippine and African Fellowships and the multi-national couples group. In the kitchen there she learned exotic stuff--like washing lettuce French style.
She was a member of the Board of the East Tennessee Foundation serving three dozen counties. After thorough study, she proposed a Women’s Fund of East Tennessee. The Board approved and strong women sprang forth to become Founders. She was active in Doris Buffet's Sunshine Lady Foundation, identifying for support such work as the River Ministry for Women, Project Smile for orthodontic care for needy Children given by generous dentist and orthodontists, and the Red Legacy Recovery program for Women.
She supported the International Storytelling Center and Festival where for several years she served as Gift Shop Coordinator and Festival Volunteer Organizer.
She is preceded in death by: her parents, Howard W. and Alleen Phelps Gardner of Brentwood; her brother, Carl P Gardner (Marilyn) of Brentwood; her sisters, Emma Everett (Charles) of Nashville, Lorene Orr (Ed) of Nashville, and Ann Brown of Brentwood; and her nephew, H. Michael Jones of Franklin.
She is survived by: her husband, the Rev. Bedford T. Transou Jr. of Johnson City; her sisters, Jane Jones (Leon, deceased) of Franklin and Mary Emily Logan (Bubba) of Brentwood; her nieces, Jeanette Pursley (David) of Nashville, Jean Orr (Glenn, deceased) of Nashville, and Linda DePriest (Gary) of Franklin, and nephews Larry Brown (Michelle) of Van Leer, W. Steve Logan (Jane) of Brentwood, and C. Donald Logan (Susan) of Brentwood.
The funeral of Carol Transou will be held at 2:00 PM EST on Sunday, November 28th, 2021, at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 East Market Street, in Johnson City. The service will be streamed online at live.munsey.org, as well as on Carol’s tribute page at www.morrisbaker.com. A reception will follow service. Masks are optional.
In the spring, Carol's ashes will be laid to rest in Mason, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Munsey Memorial UMC or to The Women’s Fund of East Tennessee, 625 Market Street, Knoxville, TN 37902.
