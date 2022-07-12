JOHNSON CITY - It is with great sadness but tremendous pride, love and countless beautiful memories that the family of Carol Bolton Hamilton, 79, Johnson City, wishes to inform you that she was reunited with our father Friday, July 8, 2022, their sixty-first wedding anniversary, and first in Heaven.
Carol was a native and lifelong Johnson City resident. She was a daughter of the late Carl O. and Mabel L. Taylor Bolton.
Carol was a 1961 graduate of Science Hill High School, a homemaker, and Matriarch of the Hamilton family.
She was a lifelong member of First Christian Church, which is where her heart has always been even if declining health kept her away.
Carol loved to cook, especially for her family though has not missed cooking after 54 years of 4 course meals daily and twice on Sundays. Her famous salad has often been copied but never duplicated no matter how hard we have tried. She loved most spending time and sharing stories about her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A shared interest passed along from her own father, Carol enjoyed bird watching out her kitchen doors, identifying each one coming and going. Also, not unlike her dad and as a direct result of him, she loved to fish. Her passion outside of her family had to be shopping. On her own was sufficient but she relished the time spent tracking down items with the girls, most especially …anyone who liked to shop.
Carol began her career as herself at a young age by selling moss she would collect and market to neighbors. She occupied different jobs in the beginning of her marriage as a young bride, Gordons Furniture being one. Once children came along, she dedicated and devoted her life to raising her family and making Bill successful. She served on several boards of trust in his endeavors, CEO, Vice-President and comptroller. Behind the scenes of Bill’s achievements was a very intelligent bookkeeper, secretary and all-around organizer of anything and everything fed silage from Hamilton Farms to Iowa and anywhere in between, was Carol. Never having been cast in his shadow, she was proud to be his wife and as a couple they lived a notorious life filled with stories full of friends, adventures, good and bad times, forever as simply, Bill and Carol. Good times were always bountiful in their presence. Having lived a life that movies are made of, there was not much left untouched or undiscovered by the two of them. She was a true testament to everything faithful, loyal and loving.
In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-seven years and love of her life, William E. “Bill” Hamilton, in 2018, grandson, Jake Goebel, son-in-law, Todd D. Ward, and brother, Warren Bolton.
She is survived by three children, Scot Hamilton and wife Marcia, Brian E. Hamilton, and Julia Hamilton Ward, all of Jonesborough; six grandchildren, Carleigh Jule Goebel, Nashville, Trent Ward, Troy Ward and wife McKensie, Taryn Kramer and husband Austin, all of Michigan, Ryan Byrd and wife Amy, Gray, Derrick Byrd and wife Ashley, Knoxville; five great-grandchildren, Nick and Daniel Byrd, Jolene and Valerie Kramer, Knox Ward; one sister, Gail Hoy, Suffolk, VA; one brother, Rick Bolton, Johnson City; special family members, Mario Hamilton and Teresa Miller; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services celebrating Carol’s life will be conducted Friday, July 15, 2022, at 7:00 P.M., from the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with Pastor Joel Cook and Pastor Donnie Humphrey, officiating.
The family will receive friends Friday prior to the service from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
The graveside committal service will be Saturday at 11:00 A.M. in Washington County Memory Gardens with Pastor Randy Hensley, officiating. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Gordon Hamilton will serve as an honorary pallbearer. Those planning to attend are requested to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 A.M. to proceed to the cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601, is honored to serve the Hamilton family. (928-6111)