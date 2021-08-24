ERWIN - Carol Anne Miller Phillips Olney, age 78, of Erwin, passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Pensacola, FL, Carol is a daughter of the late Gene L. and Dorothy Valeria Moclair Miller and she was a member of Johnson City Seventh Day Adventist Church. She was employed by Johnson City Memorial Hospital as an LPN for several years before stepping out to do Private Duty Nursing. Carol enjoyed crafting and loved growing flowers in her garden. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, of 29 years, James Dennis Phillips and her second husband, of 20 years, Steven B. Olney.
Carol Anne Miller Phillips Olney has left behind to cherish her memory: Sons: Jim Phillips and wife, Jan, of Knoxville, Jon Phillips and wife, Regina, of Erwin; Grandsons: Corbin Phillips, of Knoxville, Cooper Phillips, of Knoxville; Brother: Gary Miller and wife, JoEllen, of Erwin; And special neighbor, Derrick Hamrick, who ran errands for her, watered her flowers and assisted with daily activities, including getting her loaded into her car for her trip to dialysis three time each week.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the ladies of DaVita Dialysis, especially Robbin Gray, Jessie and Kim. Thank you so much for your excellent care!
It was Carol’s wish to be cremated. The family will hold a private service at a later date.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwinThese arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Carol Anne Miller Phillips Olney through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.