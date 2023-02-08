ERWIN - Carol Ann Tittle Fender, age 73, Erwin, went home peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus on Tuesday, February 07, 2023. She was a lifelong resident of Erwin and daughter of the late William F. “Bill” Tittle and Freddie Dean Dougherty Tittle.
Carol was a homemaker and lifetime member of church. She taught Sunday School. Carol faithfully and joyfully served alongside her husband, Ron while he was a minister as well as a gospel singer at over two hundred churches. Carol had a heart of gold, she loved people and loved to tell a good story.
She was a member and past President of Love Chapel PTA for many years. Carol was a Cub Scout Den Mother; baseball team mom and concession stand manager for several years. She enjoyed cooking and sharing her home cooked meals with others.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Doug and Jan Tittle.
Carol leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of fifty-four years, Rondal “Ron” Fender; her two children: Missy Fender Alford and her husband, David of Maineville, OH and Tony Fender of Erwin; two grandchildren: Declan Alford and Paige Alford; several special children who she babysat over the years; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Carol’s family will receive friends on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of her service at the funeral home. Pastor Ben Evely will officiate the 1:00 p.m. service. Eulogy will be delivered by Bubba Evely. Music will be provided by the Jody Shuford Family. Honorary pallbearers will be David Alford, Declan Alford, Thomas Evely, Jody Shuford, Todd Shuford, Doug Tittle and Mark Webb.