ERWIN - Carol Ann Tittle Fender, age 73, Erwin, went home peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus on Tuesday, February 07, 2023. She was a lifelong resident of Erwin and daughter of the late William F. “Bill” Tittle and Freddie Dean Dougherty Tittle.

Carol was a homemaker and lifetime member of church. She taught Sunday School. Carol faithfully and joyfully served alongside her husband, Ron while he was a minister as well as a gospel singer at over two hundred churches. Carol had a heart of gold, she loved people and loved to tell a good story.

