GREENEVILLE - Carol Ann Lewis, 65, Greeneville passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a native of Washington County and was a daughter of the late Roxie Blackburn Berry. Carol was a member of West Hills Baptist Church in Jonesborough. In addition to her mother she was preceded in death by two sisters, Donna Rhea and Susan Peterson.
Survivors include her husband, Donald Lewis; two brothers, Chris Woodward of Jonesborough and Dave Wilson of Missouri; also several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Graveside services for Carol will be conducted at 11:00 AM Friday, September 4, 2020 in the Carr Family Cemetery, Downing Court, Johnson City, TN 37601 with Pastor Roland Whittemore officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from the family and friends. For those attending the service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50.
