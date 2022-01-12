JOHNSON CITY - Carol Ann Dznowski (Dzierzanoswki) Trahan, age 71, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022, in Johnson City, Tennessee.
Carol was born in Orange, California but raised in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. She graduated from Ocean Springs High School and attended the University of Southern Mississippi. Carol was passionate about small business her entire life – from her landscaping business in Sebring, Florida; working for small businesses in Biloxi, Mississippi; to finally owning and operating Trahan Staffing Resources, Inc. (operating as Spherion) for over 25 years in Johnson City, Tennessee.
Carol was dedicated to improving each community in which she lived, working to drive change through legislation, volunteerism, and donating resources with the most generous servant’s heart. She loved her time involved in many local organizations including the NE Tennessee Workforce Investment Board, United Way of the East TN Highlands, Second Harvest Food Bank, Hands On! Museum, Munsey’s Melting Pot Ministry, the local Emmaus community, and the Johnson City/Jonesborough/Washington County Chamber where she honorably served as Chair in 2007. Carol also had a very strong faith and stood steadfast in the power of prayer.
Carol was a free spirit with a huge smile that could light up any room. She loved her Food Network and cooking for friends and neighbors. She cherished time spent with her boys, Nick and Caleb, and was an avid supporter of their schools and athletic teams.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Ray Sr. and Ruby Fitze Dzierzanoswki, and her brother, Ray Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Howard (Johnathon); son, Jeremy Trahan (Allie); grandchildren: Nick Walley, Caleb Walley, Greyson Howard, and Presley Howard; and her office staff who were like daughters to her.
Visitation with Carol’s family will be on Saturday, February 19, 2022, from 9:30am – 11:30am, with a celebration of her life immediately following at Tetrick Funeral Services in Johnson City, TN. In lieu of flowers, Carol requested that memorial contributions be made to Second Harvest Food Bank or Hands On! Discovery Center.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171), is honored to serve the Trahan Family.