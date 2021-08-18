“You are not a drop in the ocean; you are the ocean in a drop.”-Rumi
ROAN MOUNTAIN - Carol Ann Bevan, an English teacher and resident of Roan Mountain, TN, died on August 13, 2021. She was born in Miami, Florida on July 24th, 1951. She earned both an undergraduate degree in Education and a Master’s degree in English and retired after 40 years of teaching. She served the last 20 years of her career at ETSU's University School as a Senior English, Creative Writing, and World Religions teacher. Ms. Bev, as her students called her, was the kind of teacher students never forgot. Even years later, many former students maintained lifelong friendships with her.
Her greatest joy was found in the classroom with her students. As a past student commented, "Carol Ann Bevan was our mentor and teacher, our Mama Bear, our 'O Captain! My Captain!' She taught beyond the four walls of the classroom and showed us that we had a voice, and gave us meaning, inspiration and hope."
Carol Ann was a ray of sunshine who never met a stranger. She loved people, tennis, kayaking, the mountains, and the Atlantic Ocean. She fought for social justice and was committed to saving and protecting the coral reefs.
Even beyond her death, her students and friends will carry her spirit in their hearts and are reminded to live life to its fullest by embracing empathy, truth and love. With love and light: Carpe Diem and Namaste. May her soul rest in peace and her spirit soar over the mountains and oceans.
We would like to offer our sincere thanks and gratitude to her private health care workers, the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Roan Mountain Clinic and Ballad Health Oncology in Johnson City, all of which gave such amazing care to Carol Ann.
A virtual Life Celebration will be scheduled in honor of Carol Ann. For more information, please join the Facebook Group "Celebrating & Living Carol Ann Bevan's Legacy". In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Carcinoid Cancer Foundation.
Condolences can be sent to Carol Ann’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
The staff at Snyder's Memorial Gardens is honored to serve the family of Ms. Carol Ann Bevan.