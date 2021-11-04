JOHNSON CITY - Carmon E. Dugger, Jr., 67, of Johnson City, TN passed away unexpectedly on November 2, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Carmon E. Dugger, Sr. He was born in Elizabethton, TN to Carmon E. and Charlotte Hendrix Dugger on January 21, 1954.
He served in the United States Navy and was aboard the USS Ticonderoga when it recovered the Skylab 2 Astronauts near San Diego on June 22, 1973. He had owned and operated the Gas Shack in Johnson City, TN since 1987.
Carmon is survived by his daughter, Martha E. Dugger, his mother, Charlotte H. Dugger, two sisters, Catherine D. Harper and Christine G. Dugger, two brothers, Curtis P. Dugger and Charles F. Dugger, and two grandchildren, Karlei “Nox” Reyes and Helaiyna Reyes. Several aunts, an uncle, nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
Graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday in Happy Valley Memorial Park with Mr. Mike Koruschak Minister officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Family and friends may call at the home of his mother, Charlotte H. Dugger. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Carmon supported many charities. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or your favorite charity. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Dugger family.