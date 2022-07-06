ERWIN - Carlyle Love, age 91, of Erwin, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 4, 2022 at Unicoi County Hospital. Carlyle was an Erwin resident, having been born and raised in Erwin. He was the son of the late Earl R. and Harriet Wilson Love. Carlyle was a graduate of Unicoi County High School and attended East Tennessee State University. He also attended Johnson City Vocational School, where he learned the welding trade. He worked as a Pipefitter and Pipe Welder for 70 years and was a 70-year member of Local # 538, Johnson City, TN. He was a certified Vocational Teacher and took many home study courses in the work he did, as well as in the Bible. He taught at Unicoi County Vocational School. Carlyle earned his Master of Theology from Antioch Baptist Seminary in Laurinburg, IN. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and a member of Ninth Street Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher. Carlyle belonged to the Masonic Fraternity, Centennial Lodge # 491, Erwin, TN, where he was a 32nd degree Grand Chaplain. He was a Shriner and belonged to the York Rite and Scottish Rite bodies of Masonry. He was a past Master of his lodge and presided at Masonic funerals. Carlyle is preceded in death by a sister, Marion Hope Love; a brother, Maurice R. Love; two daughters, Debbie L. Love and Donna L. Kelly; and one great-granddaughter, Jasmine Garland.
Carlyle Love has left behind to cherish his memory: his wife, Shirley Fay (Feathers) Love; son, Tony Ray Love; daughter, Penny Hicks and husband, Robert; grandchildren: Allison Effler, Misty Love, Shannon Barrett, Eddie Garland and special friend, Rachel Glass, and Jarrod Hicks; great-grandchildren: Shelby Barrett, Allen Hicks, Luke Hicks, Briar Hicks, Ethan Garland, Miranda Garland and Raven Garland; and two nephews: Marty Love and wife, Laura, and Gary Love.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Carlyle Love in a funeral service to be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022 in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Carl Connelly will officiate. Musical selections will be provided by Teresa Treadway and Tim Harris. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 1:00 pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022 and will continue until service time at Valley Funeral Home. A graveside committal service will be held following the funeral, in Evergreen Cemetery. Those attending should meet at Valley Funeral Home by 3:00 pm to go in procession to the cemetery. Serving as active pallbearers will be the Deacons of Ninth Street Baptist Church. Honorary pallbearers will be the Good Will Sunday School Class. Masonic services will be rendered by Centennial Lodge # 491 F&AM, Erwin, TN.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Carlyle Love through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.