GREENEVILLE - Carla Sims, 59, died Thursday morning at her home in Greeneville Tennessee.
She is survived by: husband Paul, who loved her deeper than words can describe and knows she
is waiting for him in Heaven; sons Jeremiah and Zachary whose greatest memories are of the
love and laughter they shared with Carla; mother Shirley Corder, whose proudest moments
were in raising and loving Carla; brothers Beau and Rafe Corder, who are so honored to have
grown up and shared life with Carla; Newphews Drew, Luke, Brock, and Bryce; Aunt Millie
Corder; and several other aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, whose lives were all made richer
because of Carla’s love and presence.
She was proceeded in death by her Father Isaac “Ike, Ikie, or I” Corder, Uncle Ronald Corder,
and grandparents.
The family will receive friends from 4:30 to 7:00 pm on Tuesday January 4 th at Jeffers Mortuary at 208 N College St, Greeneville, TN.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com. Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.