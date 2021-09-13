ERWIN - Carl William Engle, age 80, of Erwin, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at his home. A native of Erwin, Carl is a son of the late James William and Louise (Edwards) Engle. Carl was a proud veteran of the United States Army and an employee of Nuclear Fuel Services until his retirement. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Carl is preceded in death by two sisters, Helen McCurry and Edna Grimes, and two brothers, George Engle and I. G. Engle.
Carl William Engle has left behind to cherish his memory: Wife of 57 years: Juanita McBride Engle; Son: Mike Engle and wife, Kim; Daughters: Amy Shulman and husband, John, Carla Engle; Grandsons: Mason Engle and wife, Daphni, Landon Engle, Max Shulman, Tanner Shulman, John Carter Shulman; Granddaughters: Emma Griffith, Sadie Griffith; Great-grandson: Milo Engle; Sister: Mamie Cousins; Many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Mark Peterson, Chad Capps and the staff of Unicoi County Physical Therapy, Abigail Abram and Hunter Crandall with Johnson City Internal Medicine.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Carl William Engle in a committal service to be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, September 16, 2021 in Evergreen Cemetery. Reverend David Crutchfield will officiate. Musical selections will be provided by Gary Amos. Those who wish to attend the committal service should meet at Evergreen Cemetery by 12:50 pm for the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Love Chapel Christian Church, Building Fund, 1415 Love Station Road, Erwin, TN 37650.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Carl William Engle. through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.