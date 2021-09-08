JOHNSON CITY - Carl Tilson Head, 91, Johnson City, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021, at The Waters of Johnson City.
Mr. Head was a lifelong native of Johnson City. He was a son of the late Elbert and Louisa Head.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, having served in France.
Mr. Head was a retired employee of Klopman Mills, where he worked for 40 years.
He was preceded in death by: his dear wife, Florence, in 2003, after 54 years of marriage; three sisters, Florence Head, Hattie Castell and Mandy Highler; and four brothers, Cecil, Kenneth, Rollie and Larry Head.
He is survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews; life-long friends, Jack and Betty Tester; and special friends, Jeff Lewis and Kathryn Ralston.
Special thank you to Mr. Head’s friends at Maple Grove, Longhorn Steak House and Bob Evans.
A committal service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Head family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Head family. (423)282-1521