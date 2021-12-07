ERWIN - Carl Thomas Neblett, age 63, Erwin, passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center. He is a son of the late Halbert and Irene Webb Neblett. He lived in Greenfield, TN before returning to Unicoi County where he raised his family.
Carl was a United States Air Force Veteran. He was a Culligan Water Man for many years. Carl attended Unicoi Church of God.
He enjoyed quilting, listening to music, solving puzzles and brain teasers, playing pool, drinking margaritas, eating oysters, attending drag races at BMS and taking his children on spontaneous trips.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Hallie Marie Neblett.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, three children: Don Tyler Neblett, Savannah, GA, Shiana Neblett and Abigail Neblett, both of Erwin; five brothers: Ronnie Webb (Nannie), Luther Neblett (June), George Neblett (Donna), Lewis Neblett (Sandy), Randy Brooks (Debbie); three sisters: Eva Capps, Sara Armstrong (Coy), Coretha Lefler (Jim); numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the Unicoi Church of God, 508 Tennessee Street, Unicoi, TN 37692. Reverend Eddie Blazer will officiate Carl’s celebration of life service at 2:00 P.M.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Neblett family through our complimentary, interactive Book of Memories at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Neblett family. (423) 743-1380.