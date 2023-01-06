Carl T. Canter, Jr. “Red” went home to be with his Lord on January 5, 2023. A native of Elizabethton, Carl was the son of the late Carl T. Canter, Sr. and Pauline Sluder Canter. He was a graduate of Elizabethton High School and retired from Snap-On-Tools in Elizabethton. Carl attended East Side Free Will Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, Carl was also preceded in death by a stepson, Daryl Tisdale.