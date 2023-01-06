Carl T. Canter, Jr. “Red” went home to be with his Lord on January 5, 2023. A native of Elizabethton, Carl was the son of the late Carl T. Canter, Sr. and Pauline Sluder Canter. He was a graduate of Elizabethton High School and retired from Snap-On-Tools in Elizabethton. Carl attended East Side Free Will Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Carl was also preceded in death by a stepson, Daryl Tisdale.
Survivors are his wife of 46 years, Grace (Boone) Canter; his sons, Allen (Suzanne) Tisdale and John Canter; his daughters, Cynthia (Richard) Burleson and Lisa (Chris) Anderson; his brothers, Gary (Kendra) Canter, David (Lori) Canter, and Randy (Donna) Canter; ten grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Monday, January 9, 2023 in the Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton prior to the graveside service on Monday.
The graveside service will follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Pastor Justin Deaton officiating. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations in Carl’s honor to East Side Free Will Baptist Church, 704 Siam Road, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
Words of comfort can be sent to the Canter family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of Carl T. Canter, Jr. “Red”.