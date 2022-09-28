JOHNSON CITY - Carl Roy Miller, 76, Johnson City passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at his residence. He was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County and was a son of the late Tiney and Lucy Baker Miller. Carl was retired from the Washington County Highway Department where he had worked as a mechanic. He enjoyed being with family, playing guitar, working on old cars and shooting his guns. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Honeycutt; a brother, Jim Miller and two sisters, Lelah Dugger and Evelene Miller.
Survivors include his loving wife, Patricia King Miller: his son, Philip Miller and wife, Kim of Johnson City; his daughter, Lora Tipton and husband, Wayne of Johnson City; grandchildren, Carl Allen Miller (Maggie), Bridgett Maupin (Landon), Philip Zeth Miller (Sierra); great-grandchildren, Jaxon Miller, Brantley Jerry Miller, Evan Maupin, Luke Maupin,; sons, Carl Walter Miller (Glenda), Tiney Miller, Johnny Miller; also several other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; a sister, Charlotte Feathers of Johnson City.
Funeral services for Carl will be conducted at 1:00 Pm Friday, September 30, 2022 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the funeral home form 12:00 noon until the service hour. Interment will follow in the Monte Vista Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245