JOHNSON CITY - Carl Roy Miller, 76, Johnson City passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at his residence. He was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County and was a son of the late Tiney and Lucy Baker Miller. Carl was retired from the Washington County Highway Department where he had worked as a mechanic. He enjoyed being with family, playing guitar, working on old cars and shooting his guns. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Honeycutt; a brother, Jim Miller and two sisters, Lelah Dugger and Evelene Miller.

Survivors include his loving wife, Patricia King Miller: his son, Philip Miller and wife, Kim of Johnson City; his daughter, Lora Tipton and husband, Wayne of Johnson City; grandchildren, Carl Allen Miller (Maggie), Bridgett Maupin (Landon), Philip Zeth Miller (Sierra); great-grandchildren, Jaxon Miller, Brantley Jerry Miller, Evan Maupin, Luke Maupin,; sons, Carl Walter Miller (Glenda), Tiney Miller, Johnny Miller; also several other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; a sister, Charlotte Feathers of Johnson City.

Trending Recipe Video

Recommended for you