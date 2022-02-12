BRISTOL - Carl Robert Archer, age 70 of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born June 6, 1951 in Erwin, Tenn., a son of the late Robert William and Pauline Miller Archer. Carl was a sales manager for Bill Gatton Chevrolet with 25 years of service. He was a member of First Christian Church of Abingdon.
Survivors include his wife of 18 years, Patty Ratliff Archer; sons, Chad Archer and wife Stephanie, Cody Archer and wife Morgan; granddaughter, Lexi Archer; grandson, Rylan Archer; sister, Teresa Lawson and husband Jimmy of Knoxville, Tenn.
There will be no services held at this time.
In Carl’s memory memorials can be made to First Christian Church, 185 Old Jonesboro Rd, Abingdon, VA 24210.
