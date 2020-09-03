“Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.”Acts 16:31
“Jesus said , I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live:
And whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die. Believest thou this? “ John 11:25-26
Carl R. Jones, age 51, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born in Portsmouth, VA and was the son of Robert C. Jones and Karen Berreth Brown. He was preceded in death by his father.
Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Karen Brown; sister, Carrie Johnson; nephew, Dakota Jones.
Carl loved his cats and never met a stranger.
A graveside service to honor the life of Carl Robert Jones will be conducted at 4:00 pm Friday, September 4, 2020 at Sunrise Cemetery in Bluff City, Tennessee with Pastor Jim Perkins officiating. Those attending are ask to meet at the cemetery by 3:50 pm.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the local animal shelter of their choice.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to the staff of the JCMC 5th floor for their kindness.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sullivan County is mandating that all citizens who live in or visit wear masks or facial coverings in public all visitors to the graveside service are required to adhere to this mandate. Also, social distancing recommendations must be observed.
Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Carl and his family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City. Office 423-538-7131, service information line, 423-543-4917.