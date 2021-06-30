The last of the Louisville, Kentucky, 33rd Street Terrell boys has departed for his heavenly home. Carl Leslie Terrell passed away on June 28, 2021, at the age of 85, after a brief stay at Holston Valley Hospital.
Born on August 31, 1935, to James and Martina Terrell, Carl was a graduate of St. Columbus Elementary and Flaget High School. After receiving an honorable discharge from the Marine Corp, he obtained two degrees: a Bachelor’s in Electrical Engineering from the University of Kentucky and a Master’s in Mathematics from the University of Louisville. He then went on to join Eastman Kodak in 1963. Over the next thirty years, his positions included manager of Control Systems (a start-up group), manager of Electrical and Instrument Engineering, and Senior Engineering Associate in charge of Standards. Furthermore, he was Eastman Kodak’s representative to the Manufacturing Automation Protocol Consortium Executive Committee as a Process Industries Representative. Carl was also Eastman Chemical Company’s representative to the Chemical Manufacturers Association Process Control Task Group, where he served as Chairman for several years. It was during this assignment with Eastman that Carl became active in the early formative days of what is now the Process Improvement Plan (PIP). Carl served as the first Eastman Chemical Steering Team Member for the PIP until his retirement in 1994.
Carl’s hobbies included hunting (more of a walk with nature), snow- and water-skiing, boating, and walks along the beach. In later years, he enjoyed sitting in his porch chair, watching the deer, fox, rabbits, and birds with a Woodford Reserve Bourbon over ice in his hand. He always had a love of Basset Hounds and cared for seven throughout his lifetime. The final, special fur baby, Carley, survives.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents, James and Martina Terrell; his two sisters, Mildred Buchheit and Mary Taylor; his four brothers, Stanley “Mickey”, James “Jimmy”, Norman, and Robert “Bob” Terrell; and his stepson Daniel Campbell.
He is survived by his second wife, Patricia; daughter, Leslie (Richard) Consoli; stepdaughter, Brianne (Robert) Womack , stepdaughter-in-law Megan Campbell; first wife, June; grandchildren, Elliot (Abby), Tyler, and Caroline Consoli, and Lucy and Julia Campbell; great-granddaughter, Zelie Consoli; and several nieces and nephews.
Special friends: Layburn B. (Anne) Noe and Larry (Pat) Tittle. There are too many special Boone Lake friends to list.
A special thank you goes out to the Holston Valley ICU and ICU step down nurses who acted on Carl’s behalf, as well as to the Wilcox Hall team that provided special care for him.
The family of Carl Terrell will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 pm.
