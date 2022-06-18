JONESBOROUGH - Carl Lee Stewart, 68, Jonesborough, TN passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022 with his family by his side. He was a native of Pensacola, Florida and was a son of the late Herman and Ernestine Ard Stewart. Mr. Stewart retired from the City of Johnson City where he had worked as a truck driver. He was a member of the Full Gospel Holiness Church. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a two brothers, Timothy Jordan and Thomas Earl Stewart; a sister, Christine Carol Stewart; two sisters-in-law, Carolyn Lewis and Virginia Mitchell; also two brothers-in-law, Paul Dixon and Kenny Mitchell.
Survivors include his loving wife, Mary Hidie Mitchell Stewart; a son, Carl Michael Stewart and wife, Julie Nicole of Limestone; his mother-in-law, Evelyn Mitchell Woodfin; two brothers, Joey Jordan and wife, Denise and Buck Stewart and wife, Betsy; eight sisters, Rosa Johnson and husband, Glen, Linda Bauer and husband, Graig, Sandy Madden, Kay Smith, Ann Ford and husband, Tracy, Alice Smith, Geraldine Folk and husband, David and Catherine Lowery; sister-in-law, Patsy Carey and husband, Edward; brothers-in-law, Robert Mitchell and wife, Angel, Gary Mitchell and wife, Jayne, Tommy Mitchell and wife, Barbara and Charlie Mitchell; several very special nieces and nephews; also his fur baby, Sofie Rose.
Funeral services for Mr. Stewart will be conducted at 2:00 PM Tuesday, June 21, 2022 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Pastor Robert Keller officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until the service hour. Graveside services will follow in the Urbana Cemetery, Limestone. Pallbearers will be Robert Mitchell, Gavin Mitchell, Robert Mitchell Jr., Adam McMillan, Eric Miller and Matthew McMillan.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Ballad Health Hospice, his Sunday School Class and church family, his nieces, Rosie and Virginia and all of his special friends and facebook friends who visited and prayed for Mr. Stewart and the family. Also special thanks to Mark Landers for building a ramp for Carl. We love you all.
Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245