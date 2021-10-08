UNICOI - Carl Laughren, age 89, Unicoi, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus on Thursday, October 7, 2021. He is a son of the late Arcemus Laughren and Allie Edwards Laughren. Carl was a native of Unicoi and lived in Tipton Hill, NC for thirty-two years before moving back to Unicoi in 2005.
He was a member of Buffalo Valley Freewill Baptist Church and attended Pathway Freewill Baptist Church. Carl loved the Lord with all his heart and loved attending church.
He was a Master Wood Carver and retired from Henredon Furniture. Carl enjoyed gardening, woodworking and working on old cars. He loved his grandchildren dearly and treasured spending time with all of them.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Myrle Laughren on August 25, 2019; one son, Brad Laughren; infant daughter, Linda Laughren; one grandson, Art Morton, Jr.; two great grandchildren: Michael and Micha Morton; son-in-law, Art Morton, Sr.; four brothers and one sister.
Survivors include one son, Frank Laughren (Doris), Tipton Hill, NC; three daughters: Mary Ann Buchanan (Dean), Tipton Hill, NC, Betty Ann Yarber (Hubert), Unicoi and Marie Morton, Elizabethton; eleven grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Frances Horton, Unicoi; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Graveside service will be held at 2:30 P.M. on Monday, October 11, 2021, in the Buchanan Cemetery. Reverend Craig Shelton will officiate. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:20 P.M. on Monday.
