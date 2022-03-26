TELFORD - Carl Jackson McKee Jr., 60, Telford, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022 at his residence with his family by his side. He was a native of Calhoun, Georgia but had lived in Washington County most of his life. He was a son of Dorothy Dykes McKee of Jonesborough and the late Carl Jackson McKee Sr. Carl had worked for the Town of Jonesborough as a Supervisor in the Waste and Sewer Department. He was a wonderful son, husband, and father. Carl enjoyed reading his Bible, spending time with his family, playing with his grandkids, riding his motorcycle, keeping a garden, playing cards and cooking. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by a son, Allan Edwards and a brother, Jeff McKee.
Survivors in addition to his mother includes his loving wife, Becky Edwards McKee; a daughter, Jessica McKee of Chuckey; a son, Brandon McKee of Telford; a sister, Jill Boles and her husband, Larry of Jellico, TN; a brother, Curtis McKee of Jonesborough; grandchildren, Jaclyn Tarlton, Shayla McKee, Allan Edwards Jr. and Adam Edwards; a sister-in-law, Becky McKee of Jonesborough; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services for Carl will be conducted at 2:00 Pm Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Maplelawn Cemetery, Jonesborough. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 PM.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Ballad Hospice for the wonderful and compassionate care they provided.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the McKee family. 423-928-2245