JOHNSON CITY - Carl Edward Hamilton, 84, Johnson City, graduated to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 while in the comfort of his home.
Carl was a lifelong resident of Johnson City. He was the son of the late Cecil Carl and Birdie Edwards Hamilton. In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Smith Hamilton and one brother, J.B. Edwards.
Carl graduated from Science Hill High School in 1957. He was a cadet in the ETSU ROTC program from 1957-1959. Carl served four years in the U.S. Navy and then worked as the first federal civilian employee for ETSU’s ROTC for 32 years as a cadet records clerk and later the supply technician. He also volunteered services to the Junior ROTC at Science Hill High School and other units in East Tennessee. Carl earned his bachelor’s degree in business in 1973 and his master’s degree in instructional communications in 1979.
Carl loved playing golf, softball, singing in the church, and spending time with his ‘Little Buddy’ (Grandson).
Carl also served as the official timekeeper for the ETSU women's basketball team for over 30 years. He taught Sunday School at church for over 45 years and was a devoted member of The Answer Baptist Church.
Survivors include: one daughter, Carla Winebarger and her husband Paul Winebarger, one very special grandson, Parker Hamilton Winebarger, two nieces, Dana Plummer and Jamie Stout, and several other special family members.
The family would especially like to thank the nurses and doctors at The Medical Center Hospital and Amedisys Hospice for their special care.
The family of Carl Hamilton will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Monday, April 25, 2022 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with the Reverends Garry Edwards and Todd Kuykendall officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at Monte Vista Memorial Park on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 10:00 AM for graveside services.
