ELIZABETHTON - Carl Edgar Crowe, 87, Elizabethton, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 in the Ivy Hall Nursing Home. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Earnest F. & Maybelle Barnett Crowe. He was a graduate of Hampton High School where he played on the Football Team. Carl served in the United States Air Force. He was a machinist and Painter. He loved to fish and work in his yard. He was a member of Roan Street Church of God. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Annie Nell Crowe, two Sisters: Jane Calhoun and Marie Perry and two brothers: James and Howard Crowe.
Survivors include his son: Timothy C. Crowe, Sr. and girl friend Jessica Hyatt, A Granddaughter: Tasha LeAnn Crowe, a Grandson: Timothy C. (T.J.) Crowe, Jr.and wife Rustie Crowe, Great Grandchildren: Nicholas Zane loveless, Carl Wayne Loveless, Jaykob Crowe and Makaylah Crowe. His Sisters: Edith Keplinger, Florence (Don) Robinette, and Shirley Matheson. Two Brothers: Alford (Phyllis) Crowe and Harry (Patsy) Crowe. Several nieces & nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Kenneth Bewley and Mr. Jason Payne, Minister officiating. Active Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the Staff of Ivy Hall Nursing Home for the excellent care our dad received. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p. m. Friday in the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Crowe family