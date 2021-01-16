Carl E. and Lila R. Fletcher passed away peacefully on November 21, 2020, and September 14, 2016 respectively. Carl was born in Silver Spring, Maryland on November 16, 1920 and Lila was born in Baldwin County, Alabama on May 1, 1921.
Carl married the love of his life, Lila Ruple on August 22, 1943. They spent over 73 years together, dancing to Big Band music, walking hand-in-hand and often singing “Let Me Call You Sweetheart” as a way to say, “Good Morning.” After Carl was deployed to the Philippines during WWII, the couple exchanged letters daily. Today those letters serve as a legacy of love and lifelong commitment. Through the years, Carl and Lila had four children and four grandchildren. Their oldest daughter, Carol Meekhof, lived in Spring Lake, Michigan at the time of her passing in 2017. Jean Hoffman, their middle daughter, and husband Rick reside in Castro Valley, California. The Hoffmans have two children, Daniel and Matthew. The couple’s third child, David, died soon after childbirth. Karen Wiese, their youngest daughter, her husband George and two children, Benjamin and Megan live in Tucson, AZ.
Mr. Fletcher was a member of the Greatest Generation, honorably serving his country in the Philippines during World War II (1943-1946). His daily letters to Lila recount the history of the invasions of Leyte and the Lingayen Gulf, the recapture of Bataan and Corregidor, and the command of General MacArthur. They also expressed his dedication to our country, respect of the Filipino people and his dire love for his family. After returning home from the war, Carl worked for the Veterans Administration Hospitals for over 35 years, most recently serving as Assistant Administrator of the Mountain Home VA Hospital in Johnson City, TN.
In “retirement,” the Fletchers worked diligently to preserve the beauty of upper East Tennessee through Carl’s roles as Executive Director of Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy, President of Scenic Tennessee, and Chairman of the Johnson City Tree and Appearance Board as well as Lila’s service as president of the Johnson City Garden Club. The couple was passionate about their church, Munsey Memorial United Methodist and Lila served with United Methodist Women in leadership roles. They supported those less fortunate delivering food through Meals on Wheels and flowers to the hospital.
After residing in Johnson City, TN for 34 years, the couple moved to Tucson AZ in 2010 to be closer to family. They always called Johnson City “HOME” and held their friends and the many wonderful memories close to their hearts.
