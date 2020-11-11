ELIZABETHTON - Carl Carlton Moore, age 90, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord and his beloved wife on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from the Johnson City Medical Center. Carl was born in New Market, Tennessee to the late Bill and Bertha Nance Moore. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his dear wife, Vada Buckles Moore in 2019; a son, Gary Moore; his daughter, Donna Puckett; three sisters, Jane Colbaugh, Pearl Waldrop and Helen Proffitt; three brothers, Gene Dempsey, Clarence Moore and Taylor Moore; and a daughter-in-law, Diane Moore.
Carl was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He had worked as a welder for the TVA (Tennessee Valley Authority) and was a proud United States Army veteran, having served in the Korean Conflict. Carl was a member of Big Springs Baptist Church and the Local 538 Plumbers & Pipefitters Union of Johnson City with over 48 years of loyal and faithful service.
Those left to continue his wonderful legacy include his son, Carl Wayne Moore, of Elizabethton; four grandchildren: Carla Reeser and husband Clinton, of Johnson City, Erica Moore, of North Carolina and Jeannie Puckett and Ashley Anderson and husband Kelly, all of Elizabethton; five great grandchildren: Sydney Puckett and Kinsley Reeser, both of Johnson City, Jordan O’ Hagan, of North Carolina, Madison Puckett and Hayden Anderson, both of Elizabethton; and a sister, Georgie Tipton and husband John, of Elizabethton. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A service to honor the life of Carl Carlton Moore will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Pastor Mark Street, officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Saturday or at the residence at any time.
The graveside service will follow the service at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Carl Moore, Clinton Reeser, Kelly Anderson, Hayden Anderson, Justin Reagan and Brandon Knight.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to Milligan FWB Youth Group in honor of Carl’s memory.
The family would like to especially thank the doctors and staff of Ballad Health Hospice for the exceptional care given to Carl during his illness.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
