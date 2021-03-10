HAMPTON - Carl C. Ward, 82, Hampton, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Signature Health. A native of Ole Butler, he was a son of the late Charles & Opel Tilley Ward. He had lived in Carter County for several years. He was a retired Carpenter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother: Jay Ward and a sister: Maybelle Hicks. He was a member of Friendship Free Will Baptist Church.
Survivors include his sons: Kevin Ward, Hampton and Kale (Michelle) Ward, Elizabethton. Two Grandsons: Blake & Drew Ward and Granddaughter: Mary Ward.
One Sister: Ruth Carden, Hampton. One Brother: Darrell (Sue Carol) Ward, Butler. His special roommate and special friend: Clarence Matherly.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 in Butler Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Danny Osborne officiating. Burial will follow the
service. Active Pallbearers will be: Darrell Ward, Frankie Ward, Jonathan Greenwell, Mike Hawkins, Larry Marlow, Greg Hicks, Isaiah Greenwell, Bud Hicks and Bill Blevins. The family would like to express a very special “Thank You” to the Administrative Staff and The Nursing Staff and Staff workers of Signature Health and the staff of Caris Hospice for the excellent care our father received during his stay there. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday prior to the Graveside Service. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Ward family.