JONESBOROUGH - Carl Arwood, age 85, of Jonesborough, passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023, at Erwin Healthcare Center. A native of Erwin, Carl is a son of the late Welzia and Mae (Adams) Arwood. He was a member of Erwin Pentecostal Church, where he served as Deacon for many years. He was employed by National Casket for 11 years before going to Nuclear Fuel Services where he was a Maintenance Technician from 1976 until 1999. Carl enjoyed fishing, camping, working on cars, watching football, especially when it was the TN Vols who were playing. He loved John Wayne movies, but most of all he loved his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and his beloved wife, Jeanetta. In addition to his parents, Carl is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Jeanetta Nancy (Osborne) Arwood, two brothers, Howard Arwood and Clarence Arwood; one sister, Marie Arwood, and one grandson, Ian Arwood.
Carl Arwood has left behind to cherish his memory: sons: Kim Arwood and wife Reneé, and Dana Arwood and wife Sara; daughter, Sherry Tilson and husband Wayne; grandchildren: Kelly Bell and husband David, Brandon Arwood, Jason Tipton and wife Katie, Daniel Tipton, Casey Arwood, Bri Arwood, Blake Arwood, Keith Arwood, Michael Tilson and wife Amy, and Wendy Tilson; great-grandchildren: Dakoda Bell, Kameron Bell, Karson Bell, Trent Tipton, Jerrod Lambert, Landon Banner, Susalynn Tilson, and Riley Banner; sister, Eloise LaFollette; brother, Jerry Arwood; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Charlie Byrd, the nurses and staff at Erwin Healthcare Center, Amedisys Hospice, Doug and Pat Staley, JP and Evelyn Street, Coy and Carol Faulkner, Amos Hensley, and their Erwin Pentecostal Holiness Church family for all of your love and support during this difficult time.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Carl Arwood in a funeral service to be held at 7:00 pm on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Erwin Pentecostal Holiness Church. Reverend James Dunn and Reverend Charlie Byrd will officiate. A visitation period to offer support and share memories with the family will begin at 5:00 pm and continue until service time at Erwin Pentecostal Holiness Church. A committal service will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, March 31, 2023 in the mausoleum chapel at Evergreen Cemetery. Those attending the committal service should meet at Evergreen Cemetery by 11:50 am on Friday for the service. Serving as active pallbearers will be: Doug Staley, Coy Faulkner, JP Street, and grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Carl’s name to Erwin Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1600 N Main Avenue, Erwin, TN 37650.