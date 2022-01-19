Carl Allen Sneyd, 85, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
Carl was born in Unicoi, TN and raised in Limestone Cove. He worked multiple jobs but retired from the City of Johnson City. Carl attended Rich Acres Freewill Baptist Church.
Carl was preceded in death by many brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his wife, Thelma Sneyd; sons, Kyle and wife Barbara, David and wife Amy; grandchildren, Joshua, Heath and wife Christina, Kelby and fiancée Brittney Birchfield; great-grandchildren, Aislynn and Mikaela Sciubba; sister, Myrtle Roberts; special friends, Robin Young, Robin Davis, Justin Alley, Lisa Oakes; several nieces and nephews.
The family of Carl Allen Sneyd will receive friends from 5 to 7pm Friday, January 21, 2022, in the Tetrick Funeral Services Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 7pm with Pastor Kenneth Grindstaff and Associate Pastor Brett Jones officiating. The graveside committal service will be at 10am Saturday at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Joshua Sneyd, Justin Alley, Jordan Shephard, Kelby Sneyd, Heath Sneyd, Bobby Sneyd and W. David Sneyd. Honorary pallbearers are Wayne Ford and Bud Shirley.
A special thanks to Rich Acres Freewill Baptist Church and Amedysis Hospice.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Sneyd Family.