Cardell Odom, 92, of the Buladean Community, Bakersville, NC passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020. A native of Mitchell County, he was the son of the late Rev. Sam and Levie Greene Odom. He was a veteran of WWII serving in the US Army. Cardell was a member of Middle District Baptist Church. He enjoyed gardening, hunting and fishing and he loved his family very much. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Wilma Putman Odom; sister, Iradia Hyatt; and brothers, Winslow, J.C. and Arnold Odom.
Survivors include his sons, Ronnie Cardell Odom (Tricia) of Unicoi, TN and Regan Odom (Tammy) of Bakersville; sister, Genevieve Odom of Bakersville; brothers, Raymond Odom of Jonesborough, TN and Sam Odom of Houma, LA; grandchildren: Tonya Odom Neas and Tekeesha Odom; great grandchildren: Sejal Kerrington Neas and Beverly Claire Neas.
Graveside services will be 3:00 PM Monday, October 19, 2020 in the Hughes Cemetery (Odoms Chapel Road) with Pastor Scotty Jenkins, Bud Edwards and Steve Miller officiating. Military rites will be conducted by DAV Sgt. E.L. Randolph Chapter 57. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.
Henline-Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the Odom Family.