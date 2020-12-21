JOHNSON CITY - Caraleigh Faith Helton, 14, of Johnson City, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 19, 2020. She was born in Elizabethton, TN and was the daughter of David Helton and Jessica Wright Helton.
Caraleigh, named after her great-grandmother Carol Lee Hall, was a freshman at Science Hill High School. She was a straight A+ student and was an all-around athlete. Caraleigh played JV soccer and was on the high school swim team. She was a member of Barracuda Swim Team and Johnson City Futbol Club. Caraleigh loved animals, wakeboarding on the lake, and traveling, including her favorite, Hawaii. Mostly, she loved spending time with friends and family, especially her cousins Laci, Savannah, and Josh. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Caraleigh was preceded in death by her paternal grandpa, Timothy Helton.
Those left to cherish Caraleigh’s memory include her loving parents; paternal grandma, Rhonda Huff; maternal PaPaw and Mimmie, Jay Wright (Patricia); uncles, Jason Helton (Jolene), Jeremy Helton, J.J. Wright (Azure) and Phillip Wright (Danielle); cousins, Brittany, Christian, Ashton, Waylon and Elizabeth. She is also survived by her dogs, Izzy and Ginger, many classmates, teammates and dear friends.
The family will greet friends to share memories on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at Gad Johnson Cemetery, 106 Sheeprock Rd, Jackhorn, KY. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Johnson City Futbol Club or Barracuda Swim Club.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.
Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Helton family during this difficult time.