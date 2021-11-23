JOHNSON CITY - Captain James “Jim” Fredrick Quillin, age 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 19, 2021, at his home in Johnson City, Tennessee. Jim was a captain in the United States Army during the Vietnam era. He was born in Scott County, Virginia, on October 7, 1941, to the late Glendon Woodrow and Hazel Ruby Still Quillin and raised in Kingsport, TN. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a sister, Martha Carolyn Quillin Nelms, and wife Stephanie Muth Quillin.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Pam Reed; daughter Katie Quillin (Ben DeWitt); granddaughter Stephanie Quillin -DeWitt, and future grandchild due in December; his wife’s children, Lane Britt (James); son Jason Reed, and grandchildren Cameron Reed, Davis Britt, Tucker Britt, and Sully Britt; and many cousins. A very special thank you to Jim’s wonderful caregiver, Betty Ford.
Per Jim's wishes, Jim will be cremated. No service is planned at this time. A celebration of life will take place in the spring. Memorial contributions may be made to: Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131, or Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306.
