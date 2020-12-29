Captain David Clark Harris III, age 91, formerly of Virginia Beach, Stood his last Retreat to the Colors, on December 26, 2020.
Dave was born in Nash County, NC on November 5, 1929 to David C. and Mary Geneva Harris but grew up in Anne Arundel County, MD. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1947. He served during the Korean And Vietnam Wars and retired as a Captain of the Signal Corps after 24 years of service to his country. Among his many awards and decorations, he was most proud of his Bronze Star Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster.
On December 27, 1965 he married the love of his life Gloria Consuelo Wilson and they were married for 49 years. After he retired from the army, he worked for 12 years at his wife’s family restaurant, the El Sombrero as manager.
Dave was the founding father of the 97th Signal Battalion Association and served as secretary-treasurer for 12 years. Gloria and Dave looked forward to the annual reunions, the association would hold at different locations around the country, and reminiscing with “old signal corps buddies”.
Dave is survived by his daughters Margaret Adams (Russell), Gloria Bayley (Grant), Linda Baker (Patrick), Jeanette Maust (Randy), Pamela McGinity (John), Deborah Davidson (Ralph); two sons Charles and Edward Wilson; fifteen grandchildren and many adorable great-grandchildren. Dave will truly be missed by all he touched through his life. He loved his family and loved his country.
A graveside funeral service with military honors will be held at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk. If attending the service please join the family at the R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St. Suffolk VA January 5, 2021 at 10 AM to process to the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the 97th Signal Battalion Association, 3414 Glen Ellen Drive, Fairfield, CA 94534. Phone 707-207-3273. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.