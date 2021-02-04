Candace H. Hensley, 70, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Pisgah Manor Nursing Home.
She was born August 17, 1950 in Coral Gables, Florida and became a resident of Buncombe County after marrying the love of her life in 1989. She was formerly employed at Texas Instruments in Johnson City, TN. She loved life and lived it to the fullest until Alzheimer's and dementia took her away from family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Bobbie H. Kabool, and brother, Don Kabool.
She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Charles Hensley, Sr. of Asheville; two sisters: Pam Kabool (Gov) of Elizabethton, TN, and Sharry Kabool of Maryville, TN; two step-children: Faye Craig (Stephen) of Candler, and Charles "Sam" Hensley, Jr. (Pam) of Leicester; nieces: Jessica Kabool, Amanda Baynes (Drew); and nephews: Chris Kabool (Jenny), and John Crowe (Erica).
Graveside services will be held at 1 PM Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Riverside Cemetery, 53 Birch St, Asheville, NC, with Bobby Noble officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at alz.org
An online guest register for Mrs. Hensley will be available at www.andersrice.com.