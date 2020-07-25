Cameron Justin Pilkey passed away unexpectedly July 18, 2020 at the age of 27. He is survived by his mother and father, Melissa Schrift and Keith Pilkey; his brother, Quinn Pilkey; his long-term partner, Taylor Fuller; and the grandparents and many aunts, uncles and cousins in his life. Cameron graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in biomedical engineering and worked as a consultant at Perfect Serve in Knoxville, TN. Cameron will be celebrated for the rest of our lives for his gentle soul, large heart, sly wit, curly hair, and love of art, music and film. Cameron knew love and was loved by all of those whose lives he touched. In lieu of flowers and cards, his family is asking for donations to the animal shelter where he and Taylor adopted their dog, Mona. Going into the shelter for a healthy, young schnauzer, they left with a 10 year old, obese, asthmatic, chihuahua with the spirit of a bulldog. Her full name, DemonaLisa, reflects the beauty Cameron and Taylor found in her. Donations can be made in Cameron’s name to the Young-Williams Animal Center athttps://young-williams.org/donations/ or at 3201 Division Street, Knoxville, TN 37919.
