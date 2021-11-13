Camalee “Lee” Towe Jenny, passed away on November 10, 2021 at the Lakebridge Nursing Center, Johnson City at age 95.
Lee was a native of Yancey County, NC and was the daughter of the late William “Bud” Towe and Douschka Smith Towe.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard P. Jenny; daughter, Gwen Jenny Dykes; grandson, Jason McKinney; two brothers, a sister and two nephews.
She was of Christian faith.
Those left to cherish her memory, a son and daughter-in-law, David R. and Martha Jenny; a daughter and son-in-law, Catherine “Cathy” and Ken Francis; two granddaughters Ellen England, Tina Ford; one grandson, Richard Jenny; two great granddaughters, Haile Ford and LeAnna Hatley; several nieces and nephews.
Lee was a registered nurse with her final years of nursing being served in Miami, FL. After moving to Johnson City, she took up water coloring and enjoyed her artwork and attending many art shows for several years, with the Watauga Valley Art League.
By request there will be a graveside service and will be conducted on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 12:00 pm in the Monte Vista Memorial Park under the direction of Rev. Mike Richards. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery by 11:50 am.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Center, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
