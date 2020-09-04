Calvin Theodore “Ted” Morris, 95, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, surrounded by his family.
He was the son of the late Edna and Hubert Morris.
After graduating from Science Hill High School in 1943, Ted enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served valiantly in the Pacific Theatre of World War II. He recalled particularly the Battle of Saipan upon his return to the United States.
Ted married Eunice Erwin, whom he met at a dance. They enjoyed dancing and traveling together for 73 years. He graduated from East Tennessee State in 1950 and began his career as a teacher. At the young age of 31, Ted served for two terms in the Tennessee State Legislature. Ted’s careers included insurance, residential construction, and his company, Regal Art.
In addition to his parents, Ted was preceded in death by: his brother, Kenneth Morris and his sister, Joan Goldberg.
Ted is survived by: his wife, Eunice Erwin Morris; his daughters, Karen Gilbertson (Bob), of Knoxville, and Debbie Highsmith (Ty), of Raleigh; grandchildren, Ashley Haun (Kirk), of Knoxville, Ted Highsmith, of Charlotte, and Tyler Highsmith, of Raleigh; Great grandchildren, Taylor Haun, Alden Haun, of Knoxville, Lila Highsmith, Virginia Highsmith, and Thomas Highsmith, of Charlotte; brother-in-law, Charles Erwin (Mary Gale), of Erwin; friends, Lisa and David Kerley (Andi and Thomas), of Johnson City.
The family would like to thank caregiver Sherri Pollock, Lauren Snapp FNP, and the staff from Amedysis Home Health and Amedysis Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Amedysis Hospice, 1500 West Elk Ave., Suite 201, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
A private burial will be held with military honors provided.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Morris family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., is serving the Morris family. (423) 282-1521