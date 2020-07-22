The family of Calvin H. Goddard (September 24, 1970 - June 5, 2020) will host a family visitation at Carver Recreation Center on Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 1:30pm - 3:30pm. In honor of Calvin, who was a high school and college athlete as well as an avid sports fan,the family asks that you dress casually, in either Nike apparel or the colors sky blue or navy blue, for the teams he loved most. Please come join us to celebrate and remember Calvin!
Carver Recreation Center 322 W. Watauga Avenue Johnson City, TN 37604
