UNICOI - Calloway Cousins, 66, Unicoi, died unexpectedly Friday, October 16, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Calloway was a Johnson City native and a resident of Unicoi for most of his adult life. He was a son of the late Worley and Vergie Hensley Cousins.
Calloway was the owner and operator of C&C Landscaping. He was a hard worker, enjoyed farming, primarily tobacco, and loved spending time at Harrah’s Casino, Cherokee, NC.
Calloway is survived by three children, Christina Cousins Chandler (Ricky), Marshall, NC, Keith Calloway Cousins, Unicoi, Mark Hendrix, Johnson City; friend and former wife, Debbie Hendrix, Elizabethton; former wife, Patsy Cousins, Johnson City; one brother. Gus Cousins, Johnson City; four sisters, Bonnie Hodges, Betty McKinney (Robert), all of Jonesborough, Patsy Smith, NC, Louise Collins, FL; four grandchildren, Alicia Cousins, Colby Morgan (Ryan), Kenneth Moore, all of NC, and Katlyn Hendrix, Johnson City; six great-grandchildren, Zoey, Abigail, Avery, Natalie, Rylie and Rylan, all of NC; several nieces and nephews, who will all miss him.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 2:00 P.M., in the Unicoi Funeral Home Chapel.
Graveside committal service will follow in Roselawn Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
The family will receive friends prior to the service Tuesday from 12:00-2:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel.
Due to Covid-19 recommendations, family and friends planning to attend services are requested to wear a protective face covering and practice social distancing.
