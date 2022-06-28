On June 26th at 1:00 PM at the age of 91, C.L. (Clayton Lloyd) Greer peacefully entered his heavenly rest with family by his side after a period of several months of declining health. We are thankful he left us gently without suffering. He resided in Gray, TN but was previously a long-time resident of Elizabethton. He was born March 11, 1931 in the Burbank community of Roan Mountain, TN to John and Melissa Troutman Greer who preceded him in death. Also preceding him was his grandson, Joshua Milhorn; his daughter-in-law, Lisa Greer; sister, Ruth Greer; sister and brother-in-law, Florence and Norman Street; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ray and Henrietta Greer and Robert and Cleo Miller Greer; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Frank and Gertie Carter Presley.
After 36 years of service, C.L. retired as a Superintendent from Summers Taylor, Inc. in 1996. He first started in highway construction in 1950, the year he graduated Cloudland High School. His first job was on Highway 143 leading to the top of Roan Mountain. His life’s work is used by many all over East TN and areas of NC. He also loved gardening and UT football but most of all he loved his family. C.L. was a faithful member of the Memorial Presbyterian Church and attended as long as his health permitted. He served in many capacities to include many years as an Elder and retired as an Elder Emeritus. His soul is in the presence of Creator God. For those who read this, you too can have that assurance by accepting Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Wanda Presley Greer; daughter, Cindy Greer; son, the Rev. Dr. Terry Greer; son and daughter-in-law Scott and Rosemary Greer; grandsons, Chris Milhorn and Clayton Greer; granddaughters, Sarah Milhorn (Julius Bowling), Alyssa Greer Jones (William) and Suzanna Greer; great grandsons, Orlando Jones, Dawson Milhorn and JuJu Bowling; great granddaughters, Hannah Milhorn, Shiloh Bowling, and Willa RoseMary Jones; brother-in-law, Kenneth (Bill) Presley of Illinois, sister-in-law, Geneva Clarine Farrell of Maryland; nephews, Dayton (Marty) Street, Grayson (Shirley) Street, Douglas (Lori) Greer; nieces Mary Alice Campbell (Wade), Connie Decker (Wayne), Donna Bean (Gary), Karen Ruth Stith, Dale Wright (Shirley), Allen Babb (Joan), Linda Alley (John), Donna Ray (Charles), Kathy Bell (John), Judy Wilson, Abigail Krows (Ryan) and David Presley. Many great nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A service to honor the life of C. L. Greer will be conducted on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 7:00 PM in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway Percy Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Rev. Tim Mindemann officiating. Music will be under the direction of Jerry Barnett.
The family will receive friends between the hours of 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM prior to the service on Thursday.
The graveside service and interment will be conducted at Happy Valley Memorial Park, Elizabethton, TN on Friday, July 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Active Pallbearers will be Clayton Greer, Chris Milhorn, William Jones, Jimmy Milhorn, Doug Thomas and David Robinson. Honorary Pallbearers are Kenneth Presley, Rab Summers, Larry Proffitt, Joe Muncey, Steve Hubbard, Larry Rose, Ken Simmelink, David Parlier, Ed Robinson and Arklie Hooten. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15 AM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to Memorial Presbyterian Church, 100 E F Street, Elizabethton, Tennessee 37643.
Online condolences may be shared and viewed with the family on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway Percy Funeral and Cremation Services are honored to serve the Greer family.