C.G. (Giles) Shelton was born on a cold morning 11/27/1937. Weighing only 3lbs, he was kept warm on an old cook stove door. At 83 years of age, he managed to display the same qualities that defined him since he was a child. He was a man of true grit and strong will. His determination to get the job done and done perfectly has always been his main drive. He dedicated his life to his sawmill, logging business, and his family. Giles was always known as one of the hardest working men around. He enjoyed hunting of all kinds, but bear hunting was his favorite. He is and will always be known as “The legendary bear hunter.” Giles left this old world doing what he loved to do.
He is the son of the late Royal and Flossie Shelton.
Giles is survived by six children: Marie Rice (Roger), Karen Shelton (Louie), Dianne Mallett (Robert), Shelba Love (Todd), Vickie Sell (David), and Jamey Shelton (Karen); one sister: Ima Jean Runion (Tommy); eleven grandchildren: Amber Peterson, Josh Mallett, Joshua Love, Joel Shelton, Leah Love Meredith, Brooke Shelton Davis, Jordan Sell, Ashley Sell, Gavin Williams, Wyatt Shelton, and Ava Kate Shelton; three great grandchildren: Miles Meredith, Evie Meredith, Elena Davis; two nieces: Rena and Sherry; special cousin, Harvey Rice; also all of his bear hunting friends that had become his extended family.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Shelton Sawmill, 1984 Devils Fork Road, Flag Pond. Reverend Craig Shelton and Reverend Winfred Shelton will officiate. Active pallbearers will be Jamey Shelton, Roger Rice, Louie Shelton, Robert Mallett, Todd Love, David Sell. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Ayers, Aaron Ayers, Mike Hensley, Harvey Rice, Stanley Silvers, Alvis Shelton, Doug Shelton, Don Shelton, Allen Painter, Tommy Runion, Walt Ray, and David Cantrell. The family will attend a private committal service following the funeral service at the place Giles chose as his final resting place.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Sheriff Mike Hensley, Bill Ayers, Aaron Ayers and all the First Responders, Search and Rescue Personnel that assisted with their search and recovery efforts.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Shelton family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Shelton family. (423) 743-1380.