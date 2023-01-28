Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. 1 Corinthians 13:4-5

Byrl Lester Clark, 96, fought the good fight of faith and left his Earthly home and moved his forwarding address to Heaven on January 26, 2023. He was born on June 29, 1926, to the late Arthur and Nola Clark in Hampton, TN. Byrl was a proud US Navy Veteran during World War II. In 1944, he left high school at the age of 17 and voluntarily enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served as a Seaman on the USS Atlanta, which was the first American ship to bomb Japanese Homelands during WWII. Byrl was retired from North American Rayon (33 years) and East Tennessee State University (10 years). He and Kansas enjoyed many years of retirement traveling with family and friends. Also, he enjoyed tending to his cattle, gardens and his Clark Family Farm, while enjoying his many beloved dogs.

