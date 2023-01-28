Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. 1 Corinthians 13:4-5
Byrl Lester Clark, 96, fought the good fight of faith and left his Earthly home and moved his forwarding address to Heaven on January 26, 2023. He was born on June 29, 1926, to the late Arthur and Nola Clark in Hampton, TN. Byrl was a proud US Navy Veteran during World War II. In 1944, he left high school at the age of 17 and voluntarily enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served as a Seaman on the USS Atlanta, which was the first American ship to bomb Japanese Homelands during WWII. Byrl was retired from North American Rayon (33 years) and East Tennessee State University (10 years). He and Kansas enjoyed many years of retirement traveling with family and friends. Also, he enjoyed tending to his cattle, gardens and his Clark Family Farm, while enjoying his many beloved dogs.
He is survived by his loving wife of 6 years, Carolyn; his daughter, Linda Abel (Larry Sr, his loving son-in-law); his son, Byrl Clark, Jr and his son Jeff Clark; his grandchildren, Larry Abel, Jr (Kim), Deanna Abel Johnson, Chris Clark, Joy Abel, Kelsey Johnson, Amanda Clark, Keaton Johnson, Jessica Clark Madden, Beckett Clark, Gabriella Clark and Baylen Clark; his stepchildren; Angel Wilson (Adam), BJ Payne, Michael Payne (April) and step grandchildren Maura Trice (Tim), Eddie Trice, Gabby Trice, Raymond Wilson, Makayla Payne, Madison Payne, Alyssa Payne, Lee Payne and Taylor Smith and several special nephews, nieces and cousins and a two very special friends who were like daughters; Judy Broyles and Judy Herrell Stocton. Byrl is preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Kansas Garland Clark; his brother, Robert Clark; daughter-in-law, Linda Clark; sister-in-law Ida Lee Kelly (Chuck) and brother-in-law, Bobby Garland (Tommie Sue) and a baby brother, Arvel Clark and a baby sister, Mildred Clark.
Byrl was a proud member of Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church in Elizabethton, TN. He was honored and proud to be a member of his church. One of the many highlights of his year was the honor to carry the American flag during the Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day services at his church, where he will carry one last time during his Celebration of Life Service at Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church. Receiving of family and friends will be Sunday January 29 from 5:00-7:00pm with the service following at 7:00. The Graveside services will take place at Berry Cemetery in Simerly Creek on Monday, January 30 at 11:00am. The services will be officiated by Pastor Randy Johnson and Pastor Mark Potter. Music will be provided by Joy Abel, Rob Montgomery, Teresa McKinney, Jim Matheson, Jeff Snyder and church musicians.
Pallbearers will be Larry Abel Jr, Chris Clark, BJ Payne, Adam Wilson, Michael Payne, Joel Street, Zeke Tolley Jr., Kevin Kelly and Joseph Smithdeal.
Honorary Pallbearers include Bruce Clark, Bradley Clark, Bryan Clark, Richard Kelly, Tim Kelly, Glen Gouge, Gary Gouge, Leslie McKinney, Jim Matheson, Carl Roberson, Sam Harrison, Tony Jones, Pastor Kenneth Grindstaff, Bill Henard, Myron Hyder, Stephen Harsh, Robert Ray, Sr., Valley Forge Men’s Bible Class, Valley Forge Senior’s Ministry Group and the Cattlemen’s Association.
The family would like to express special thanks to those who provided special care for the last 3 weeks of Byrl’s life which includes the Veteran’s Administration, the loving staff and administration at Ivy Hall Nursing Hall, Judy Jones Mcamis and Troy Wagner.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Berry Cemetery Maintenance Fund (Byrl Clark, Jr., 1238 Simerly Creek Rd, Hampton TN 37658). Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. Monday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com. Military Honors will be provided by the Veterans Honor Guard DAV 30, Bluff City.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Clark Family.