Psalm 62: 1 & 6, KJV
Truly my soul waiteth upon God: from him cometh my salvation. He only is my rock and my salvation: he is my defence; I shall not be greatly moved.
ERWIN - Burnice Binkley, 75, Erwin, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. She was a native of Unicoi County and a daughter of the late Burnie Bailey and Rachel Williams Bailey. Burnice was a member of Pathway Freewill Baptist Church. She retired from Texas Instruments and Siemens with thirty-five years of service. Burnice was loved by everyone that met her. She will be missed dearly.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one daughter, Robin Garland Street; five brothers: Russell Bailey, Troy Bailey, David Bailey, Mark Bailey, and Frankie Bailey; her long-life special friend, Frank Fowler.
Burnice leaves behind to cherish her memory, one son, Stacy Binkley; two daughters: Shelly Higgins (Kitt), Leslie Henley (Dwayne); six granddaughters: Tara Jackson (Brian), Cheasley Byrd (Tim), Sarah Burton (Ryan), Hannah Guess (Dorian), Aria Binkley, Ella Binkley; four great granddaughters: Addyson Higgins, Lilykah Briest, Kylee Byrd, Akirra Jackson, she will always be PUNKIN to them; one brother, Roger Bailey; one sister Pauline Ault (Paul); two sisters-in-law: Pearl Bailey, Connie Bailey; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, September 20, 2020 under the portico of the Evergreen Mausoleum. Reverend Darrell Edwards will officiate. Music will be provided by Teresa Masters. Pallbearers will be Tim Byrd, Dwayne Henley, Kitt Higgins, Troy Bailey, David Ault, and Oliver Bailey. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:55 PM Sunday. Family and friends are welcome to visit with the family any other time at the residence of her daughter, Shelly Higgins.
