KINGSPORT - Buddy Waggoner, 65 of Kingsport, died Sunday morning, June 27, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center after an extended illness. Born in Kingsport where he resided most of his life, he was a 1974 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and attended ETSU. Buddy retired from Rental Uniform which was established in 1948 by his grandfather and father, where he was the office manager. He was past president and secretary for the Rental Uniform Association. Buddy was an Eagle Scout, avid water skier, scuba diver, snow skier and golfer. He loved to travel and spend time with his pets.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carol and Russell Waggoner.
Buddy is survived by his wife, Debbie Waggoner of the home; sisters, Brenda Mills and husband, Ken of Knoxville, and Bobbie Maltsberger and husband, Randy of Knoxville; niece, Hali Hoag; nephews, Josh Mills, Adam Mills and Hunter Maltsberger; grand-niece, Laurel Hoag, Kaitlyn Mills, Rebecca Spears, Natalie Spears and grand-nephews, Julian Hoag and Luke Mills.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Jim Sanders and Rev. Robert Sanders officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Adam Gray, Adam Mills, Josh Mills, Hunter Maltsberger and Joe Reardon. Honorary pallbearers will be Peter Gosselin, John Maupin, Bobby Peyton, Todd Miller and Jim Kiser.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Frank (Feline Rescue and No Kill) shelter, 285 Rock Springs Rd., Kingsport, TN 37663, or to Petworks, 3101 E. Stone Dr. Kingsport, TN 37660.
Please visit us at http://www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.